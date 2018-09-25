Fantasy Football Week 4 BS Meter

0 of 10

If you've been itching to make big changes to your roster, a proper sample size is necessary to assess where your players stand. Three weeks won't tell the whole story, but it's enough of a snapshot to at least make changes to your personal depth chart.

Aaron Rodgers has been good but not great in the first month of the season, so if you drafted him to carry your team, expectations may need to be adjusted. The same could be said for Russell Wilson, although his returns have been disappointing and it's hard to see him making it back into the top-five-fantasy-quarterback conversation on such a flawed team.

Of course, we also have the players who look like studs coming from the final rounds of your drafts or off the waiver wire. Mike Williams has been a consistent fantasy producer in his second season, while Calvin Ridley is coming off a star-making performance in Week 3. Both players should be in line for more snaps in the future.

The B.S. Meter breaks down 10 situations covering the most pressing issues in fantasy football heading into Week 4. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10 with 1 being completely true and 10 being total B.S.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.

