Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: T-Wolves Want Wing, Young Player, Pick in Any Trade

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves have apparently identified their wishlist in any trade for Jimmy Butler.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported the Wolves are looking for a replacement wing for Butler, a promising young player and a draft pick in any trade.

Butler, 29, has requested a trade from the Timberwolves and appears to have no plans of showing up for training camp. He was excused from media day, and there is currently no timetable for his return.

"Our reality is that he has requested a trade, so we'll honor that," coach Tom Thibodeau said, per Reid Forgrave of CBSSports.com. "But we're not just going to make any deal. ... Our conversations (between Butler and Thibodeau) will remain private. He requested a trade and we're going to honor his request. But we're not going to do anything that's bad for the Timberwolves. We're going to do what's good for the Timberwolves. We have to prioritize that. That's what our job is."

Reports on the Timberwolves' willingness to trade Butler and what they might want in return have been inconsistent. There appears to be something of a rift between Thibodeau, who appears willing to work on retaining Butler, and owner Glen Taylor, who is ready to move on.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Taylor has "no interest" in Butler reporting to the team. General manager Scott Layden had been rebuffing trade requests.

Sources made it clear to Wojnarowski that Taylor will trade Butler regardless of the desire of Thibodeau and Layden. The management tension could put Thibodeau in a precarious position this season once the Timberwolves do complete a deal for Butler.

The Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers are among the teams that have inquired about Butler's availability.

Butler, 29, has made four straight All-Star teams and was an All-NBA selection each of the last two seasons. He is an unrestricted free agent next summer.