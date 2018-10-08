Report: Jay Ajayi Out for the Year After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles placed starting running back Jay Ajayi on injured reserve Monday due to a torn ACL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ajayi previously landed on the injury report before the Eagles' Week 1 clash with the Atlanta Falcons because of a foot injury, but he was cleared in time for the season opener and found the end zone twice in a narrow 18-12 win.

The 25-year-old then suffered a back injury in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that forced him to miss the Eagles' 20-16 Week 3 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He later revealed he had a small fracture in his back, although he played in each of the team's past two games.

On the season, Ajayi tallied 45 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns working in a rotation with Corey Clement, Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood.

With Ajayi now done for the year and with Sproles still sidelined, the Eagles will once again lean on Clement and Smallwood as their primary backs. Undrafted rookie Josh Adams is also likely to see an uptick in usage at the back end of head coach Doug Pederson's committee.