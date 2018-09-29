NBA Trade Big Board: Ranking the Top 10 Players to Be Dealt This Season

0 of 10

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The rosters you see leading into the NBA season rarely remain the same at the end, and not just because of free-agency pickups and out-of-nowhere additions to the rotation. The trade deadline doesn't come until February, but the stove is always cooking, churning out new rumors and leading to player movement that could take place any month prior to that cut-off point.

We're already seeing this with the Jimmy Butler saga, which could end with the Minnesota Timberwolves sending him to a new organization at a moment's notice. But who will join the superstar swingman on the move in 2018-19?

To be clear, we're only interested in players likely to be dealt during the upcoming campaign, which is why you won't see Butler himself listed below. Although he'd easily take the No. 1 spot, it would be downright shocking if he opens the year in a Minnesota jersey.

We're also less preoccupied with outlandish hypotheticals here. Sure, we could craft trades that involve Anthony Davis, but the New Orleans Pelicans are unlikely to deal their franchise centerpiece anytime soon. Ditto for Kemba Walker after the Charlotte Hornets spent an offseason trying to acquire new veterans who could help with an inevitable playoff push.

These following 10 players may not be stars, but they have a legitimate shot at switching uniforms in the coming months.