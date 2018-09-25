Nick Saban: Alabama Will Make Changes to Bryant-Denny Stadium to Improve Safety

Nick Saban: Alabama Will Make Changes to Bryant-Denny Stadium to Improve SafetySeptember 25, 2018
Changes will be made to the sidelines at Bryant-Denny Stadium after Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses collided with the wall and a security guard during Saturday's game against Texas A&M, according to Michael Casagrande of AL.com.
"They're going to try to do some stuff to the stadium there to shave that little corner off a little bit and pad it up a little better," head coach Nick Saban said. "That was something that, after being here all these years, I never even noticed that until that play. That is definitely something that we are addressing."
Moses suffered a bruise muscle but remained in the game. The security guard had to be helped off the field, per ESPN.
Moses described the situation Monday, calling it a "freak accident," via Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser:
Alex Byington @_AlexByington
#Alabama LB Dylan Moses on colliding w/ the BDS wall/security guard Sat.: “It was a freak accident. ... As far the security guard, I feel sorry for him, but if it wasn’t for him, I’d probably be in the hospital right now. ... He was pretty much like a superhero in that (moment).” https://t.co/dP3oVBmtTz
The sophomore had been covering a pass toward the corner of the end zone when he ran into the wall. It was a point where only a few feet separates the field of play and the padding, so any changes could create a safer situation.
As Casagrande noted, former Alabama receiver Keith Brown had to be stretchered off the field in 2004 after colliding with the fence near the end zone.
