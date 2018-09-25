Nick Saban: Alabama Will Make Changes to Bryant-Denny Stadium to Improve Safety

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

Wide view of Bryant Denny stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Changes will be made to the sidelines at Bryant-Denny Stadium after Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses collided with the wall and a security guard during Saturday's game against Texas A&M, according to Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

"They're going to try to do some stuff to the stadium there to shave that little corner off a little bit and pad it up a little better," head coach Nick Saban said. "That was something that, after being here all these years, I never even noticed that until that play. That is definitely something that we are addressing."

Moses suffered a bruise muscle but remained in the game. The security guard had to be helped off the field, per ESPN.

Moses described the situation Monday, calling it a "freak accident," via Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser:

The sophomore had been covering a pass toward the corner of the end zone when he ran into the wall. It was a point where only a few feet separates the field of play and the padding, so any changes could create a safer situation.

As Casagrande noted, former Alabama receiver Keith Brown had to be stretchered off the field in 2004 after colliding with the fence near the end zone.

