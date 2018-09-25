Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Star Asked Wolves Owner If Talks Are 'In Good Faith'

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jimmy Butler reportedly asked team owner Glen Taylor recently if trade discussions were "proceeding in good faith."

On Tuesday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic (via colleague Shams Charania) provided the update as Wolves ownership and head coach Tom Thibodeau differ on how to handle the situation.

"Thibodeau isn't bluffing when he says he sees a scenario where Butler dons a Timberwolves uniform again," per Krawczynski.

Still, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported Monday that Taylor has "mandated that a deal needs to be negotiated" to trade Butler in the "next several days."

The Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are among the interested teams. The Heat are the most "aggressive" potential suitor, according to Woj.

Butler, a four-time NBA All-Star selection, averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals across 59 games during the 2017-18 season, his first with Minnesota. He spent his initial six years with the Chicago Bulls.

In July, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Butler and Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, who can both become unrestricted free agents after the 2018-19 campaign, are intent on building an "elite backcourt, whether that's in Boston or somewhere else in the East."

As the rumors persist, Minnesota is preparing the open the preseason Saturday night against the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. The T-Wolves tip off the regular season Oct. 17 when they take on the San Antonio Spurs.

The question is whether Butler will be in a Wolves uniform for either of those contests.