Antoine Griezmann Lost Sleep over 'Difficult' Decision to Snub Barcelona

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

GETAFTE, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 22: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Getafe v Atletico Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on September 22, 2018 in Getafte Spain (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann has admitted he lost sleep over his summer decision to remain at Atletico Madrid rather than join Barcelona. 

He ended up signing a new contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, but he said it was a real challenge to decide between the two clubs, per Telefoot (h/t ESPN FC's Ian Holyman):

"There were times when I wasn't feeling good. I spoke about it with my wife. I woke her up at three in the morning and asked her, 'What are we going to do?' Because I tried to talk about it, but she can't help me, she doesn't know what I'm thinking. My parents, either. Some members of my family wanted to see me [at Barcelona], others no, so it was difficult."

               

