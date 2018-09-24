Chris Conte Ruled Out with Knee Injury After Huge Stiff Arm from Vance McDonald

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that safety Chris Conte has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a knee injury.

Conte was on the receiving end of a brutal stiff arm from Steelers tight end Vance McDonald in what ended up being a 75-yard touchdown:

The reaction to the first-quarter play was about what you would expect:

Conte had already entered the game with a knee injury that caused him to leave his team's Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was listed as questionable for Monday's game but was clearly able to play.

Unfortunately, it appears his knees will keep him off the field once more.

The 29-year-old is in his eighth year in the NFL, including his fourth with the Buccaneers. He appeared in all 16 games last season, starting 14, while ranking third on the team with 77 tackles.

Conte has remained active in 2018 so far, entering the day third on the team once again with 14 tackles through two games.

Although his play in the secondary has been inconsistent, the Buccaneers will miss his contributions while he is on the sidelines.

Look for rookie fourth-round pick Jordan Whitehead to earn extra playing time at safety while Conte is unavailable along with Isaiah Johnson.