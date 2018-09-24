Report: Aqib Talib's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain, Out at Least 1 Month

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday in a 35-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

According to Schefter, Talib will miss at least a month of action. The news comes on the same day NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Rams believe cornerback Marcus Peters has a calf strain. Schefter reported Peters "is considered day to day."

Rapoport reported Peters is likely to be out two to four weeks, so Schefter's update provides some encouragement for the Rams.

Still, it seems likely Los Angeles will be without both of its starting quarterbacks Thursday for a difficult home matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Kirk Cousins is second in the NFL in passing yards (965), while Adam Thielen sits second in both receptions (32) and receiving yards (338). Stefon Diggs, meanwhile, is eight days removed from a nine-reception, 128-yard, two-touchdown performance in a 29-29 tie with the Green Bay Packers.

Looking further ahead, Talib will also miss the Oct. 7 matchup at Seattle and then road games against Denver and San Francisco. His availability may be in doubt for Oct. 28 against Green Bay in Week 8.

Even more worrisome, the Rams' injury problems extend beyond Talib and Peters.

At 3-0, Los Angeles is one of four NFL teams still unbeaten. But the lingering injuries to a number of key players put a slight damper on things as the Rams look to get back to the NFL playoffs.