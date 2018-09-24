Steelers vs. Buccaneers Spread and Full Prop Bet Odds Ahead of MNF

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle Monday night in the last game of Week 3, and with this matchup comes some intriguing prop bet opportunities courtesy of OddsShark.

The Buccaneers are 1.5-point favorites with an over/under of 55, which would have been a surprise coming into the season but the Steelers have struggled mightily with a loss and a tie to start the year. Tampa Bay is going for a 3-0 record with some high-scoring wins over the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

While these major bets could be tough decisions, the prop bets could feature a few ways to improve your odds of winning.

Touchdown Props

First Touchdown Scorer

Antonio Brown (PIT): +500

James Conner (PIT): +500

Mike Evans (TB): +700

Peyton Barber (TB): +700

JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT): +800

DeSean Jackson (TB): +1000

O.J. Howard (TB): +1000

Jesse James (PIT): +1000

Chris Godwin (TB): +1800

Adam Humphries (TB): +2200

James Washington (PIT): +2200

Ryan Fitzpatrick (TB): +4500

Ben Roethlisberger (PIT): +4500

Field: +350

No TD: +4500

Any Time Touchdown Scorer

Antonio Brown (PIT): -180

James Conner (PIT): -180

Mike Evans (TB): -125

Peyton Barber (TB): -125

JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT): -115

DeSean Jackson (TB): +115

O.J. Howard (TB): +140

Jesse James (PIT): +160

Chris Godwin (TB): +275

Adam Humphries (TB): +325

James Washington (PIT): +350

Ryan Fitzpatrick (TB): +700

Ben Roethlisberger (PIT): +1000

Total Touchdowns

Over 6: -145

Under 6: +115

Total Touchdowns for the Steelers

Over 3: -145

Under 3: +115

Total Touchdowns for the Buccaneers

Over 3: -110

Under 3: -120

Longest Touchdown Yardage

Over 44.5: -115

Under 44.5: -115

Game Props

Team to Score First

Steelers: -115

Buccaneers: -115

Team to Score Last

Steelers: -115

Buccaneers: -115

First Scoring Play

Steelers Touchdown: +160

Buccaneers Touchdown: +180

Steelers Field Goal: +375

Buccaneers Field Goal: +375

Steelers Safety: +5000

Buccaneers Safety: +5000

Will Either Team Score Three Unanswered Times?

Yes: -180

No: +150

There are a number of interesting lines in this group, including the first touchdown category. Chris Godwin represents good value at 18-1 after scoring in each of the first two games of the year.

Meanwhile, those who think the total score will top 55 points could have a safer play of over six touchdowns, since that will likely need to happen in order to reach the over/under.