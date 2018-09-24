Steelers vs. Buccaneers Spread and Full Prop Bet Odds Ahead of MNF

Steelers vs. Buccaneers Spread and Full Prop Bet Odds Ahead of MNFSeptember 24, 2018
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle Monday night in the last game of Week 3, and with this matchup comes some intriguing prop bet opportunities courtesy of OddsShark.
The Buccaneers are 1.5-point favorites with an over/under of 55, which would have been a surprise coming into the season but the Steelers have struggled mightily with a loss and a tie to start the year. Tampa Bay is going for a 3-0 record with some high-scoring wins over the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.
While these major bets could be tough decisions, the prop bets could feature a few ways to improve your odds of winning.
Touchdown Props
First Touchdown Scorer
Antonio Brown (PIT): +500
James Conner (PIT): +500
Mike Evans (TB): +700
Peyton Barber (TB): +700
JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT): +800
DeSean Jackson (TB): +1000
O.J. Howard (TB): +1000
Jesse James (PIT): +1000
Chris Godwin (TB): +1800
Adam Humphries (TB): +2200
James Washington (PIT): +2200
Ryan Fitzpatrick (TB): +4500
Ben Roethlisberger (PIT): +4500
Field: +350
No TD: +4500
Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Antonio Brown (PIT): -180
James Conner (PIT): -180
Mike Evans (TB): -125
Peyton Barber (TB): -125
JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT): -115
DeSean Jackson (TB): +115
O.J. Howard (TB): +140
Jesse James (PIT): +160
Chris Godwin (TB): +275
Adam Humphries (TB): +325
James Washington (PIT): +350
Ryan Fitzpatrick (TB): +700
Ben Roethlisberger (PIT): +1000
Total Touchdowns
Over 6: -145
Under 6: +115
Total Touchdowns for the Steelers
Over 3: -145
Under 3: +115
Total Touchdowns for the Buccaneers
Over 3: -110
Under 3: -120
Longest Touchdown Yardage
Over 44.5: -115
Under 44.5: -115
Game Props
Team to Score First
Steelers: -115
Buccaneers: -115
Team to Score Last
Steelers: -115
Buccaneers: -115
First Scoring Play
Steelers Touchdown: +160
Buccaneers Touchdown: +180
Steelers Field Goal: +375
Buccaneers Field Goal: +375
Steelers Safety: +5000
Buccaneers Safety: +5000
Will Either Team Score Three Unanswered Times?
Yes: -180
No: +150
There are a number of interesting lines in this group, including the first touchdown category. Chris Godwin represents good value at 18-1 after scoring in each of the first two games of the year.
Meanwhile, those who think the total score will top 55 points could have a safer play of over six touchdowns, since that will likely need to happen in order to reach the over/under.
