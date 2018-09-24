Bulls News: Long-Time Announcer Neil Funk Reduces Broadcasting Schedule

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - FEBRUARY 5: A close up shot of the Chicago Bulls logo during the game against the Sacramento Kings on February 5, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls fans will hear less of veteran broadcaster Neil Funk during the 2018-19 season.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune shared an announcement noting Funk—who is entering his 28th season calling Bulls games and 47th year in broadcasting—will announce 20 fewer regular-season road games in 2018-19.

"I'm thrilled to be back for another year calling Bulls games," Funk said of the decision. "The Bulls are such a terrific organization both on and off the court. I want to thank both Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf for their understanding and allowing me to take a small step back in my broadcasting schedule after all these years."

Johnson noted Funk, 71, asked for the schedule reduction and will be replaced by a rotating group of yet-to-be-announced broadcasters for those road games.

Funk served as a broadcaster for some of the most memorable moments in NBA history when Michael Jordan dominated the league's landscape during the 1990s and led the Bulls to six championships.

The reduction of Funk's schedule comes in the wake of another of Chicago's legendary sports voices walking away. Ken Harrelson called his final game for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, a loss to the Cubs from the city's North Side.

On the court, the Bulls are still in rebuilding mode with young pieces such as Wendell Carter, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn, and will look to challenge for the postseason as Funk trims back his workload.

