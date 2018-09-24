Nick Bosa's Father: Ohio State DE Is Out Until November After 'Major Surgery'

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Ohio State star defensive end Nick Bosa is going to be out of action until at least November with a core muscle injury, as his father John told Ari Wasserman of The Athletic:

"Coach Meyer is going to get peppered with these questions and he basically said it's a few weeks, but it's worth me at least clarifying that it's not a few weeks. Nick had major surgery. Now, he had surgery with the best surgeon for the core on the planet (Dr. William C. Meyers in Philadelphia) and it's 100 percent fixable, which is the beauty of it, but he's not even getting reevaluated until November."

He added: "This doesn't heal in four weeks. This is a six- to eight(-week) proposition when you're talking about normal people. You can't speculate past when he goes and gets re-evaluated. It would not be right to speculate at all after that what the scenarios would be."

Bosa, a junior, suffered the injury during Ohio State's 40-28 win over TCU in Week 3, which was a major blow for the Buckeyes defense. He's widely considered one of the top prospects for the 2019 draft and could be the No. 1 overall selection.

Bosa was off to a strong start in 2018, with four sacks and a forced fumble before the injury. For his career, he has 17.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Ohio State could face some tough matchups without its best player, depending on when Bosa returns. On Saturday, the No. 4 Buckeyes face No. 9 Penn State on the road. They also have Michigan State (Nov. 10) and Michigan (Nov. 24) on the schedule.

Those games have both Big Ten and national championship implications.

As Wasserman noted, Bosa could play it safe and end his season early, preserving his health for the NFL draft. He added, however, that the star defensive end "has said numerous times that winning a national title is one of his dreams, and though he's a high-profile athlete who gets a lot of attention, he regularly shifts conversations back to the team and potentially winning a national championship trophy like older brother Joey did in 2015."

So Bosa will likely return at some point in the 2018 season. The major question mark, though, is when that will take place.