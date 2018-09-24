Tom Thibodeau: Jimmy Butler to Return to T-Wolves After Week of Conditioning

Jim Mone/Associated Press

While Jimmy Butler's future with the Minnesota Timberwolves remains up in the air, head coach Tom Thibodeau is preparing as though he will stay with the team for the upcoming season.

According to Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune, Butler will get a week off for conditioning and rehab and then will join the team if he has not been traded.

On Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported T-Wolves owner Glen Taylor wants Butler dealt "in the next several days."

The Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are all reportedly interested in acquiring Butler, per Wojnarowski, although the Miami Heat are considered the most aggressive at the moment.

The four-time All-Star first put in a trade request last week, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, although Thibodeau "has been resistant to the idea" of trading him.

After Minnesota locked down Karl-Anthony Towns with a five-year extension over the weekend, it seemed as though Butler was likely on his way out.

Thibodeau appears to be keeping open the possibility Butler will return to the team while also avoiding any unnecessary distractions for the start of camp this week.

Butler's impact on the floor is undeniable, as he's received third-team All-NBA nods in each of the past two years, but he has likely played his last game with the T-Wolves.