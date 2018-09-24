Carmelo Anthony on Possibly Coming Off Bench: 'I'm Very Clear' on My Role

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony is reportedly "very clear" on his role with the Houston Rockets.

The rest of us? Uh, not yet.

Anthony addressed the possibility of coming off the bench during Monday's media day and really offered no hints one way or another.

"I haven't had that conversation with anybody yet. I'm very clear on what my role is," Anthony told reporters.

While one could easily read that as Melo saying he's not coming off the bench, he quickly clarified but only managed to muddy the situation even further.

“Whatever I have to do to help this team win a championship, that’s what’s going to be done," Anthony said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.