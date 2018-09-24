Carmelo Anthony on Possibly Coming Off Bench: 'I'm Very Clear' on My Role

Tyler Conway
September 24, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Carmelo Anthony attends Laureus Sport for Good Fashion Show on September 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Laureus)
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony is reportedly "very clear" on his role with the Houston Rockets.

The rest of us? Uh, not yet.

Anthony addressed the possibility of coming off the bench during Monday's media day and really offered no hints one way or another.

"I haven't had that conversation with anybody yet. I'm very clear on what my role is," Anthony told reporters.

While one could easily read that as Melo saying he's not coming off the bench, he quickly clarified but only managed to muddy the situation even further. 

“Whatever I have to do to help this team win a championship, that’s what’s going to be done," Anthony said

