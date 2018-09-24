Cowboys Rumors: Sean Lee Out 'A Few Weeks' with Hamstring Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2018

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (50) defends during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee is expected to miss at least "a few weeks" after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news. Rookie Leighton Vander Esch is expected to step into a more prominent role in Lee's absence.     

Lee is no stranger to injuries. He's never played a full 16-game season and missed five games in 2017.

"[The injury] just happened running around and going after the quarterback; just felt something," Lee told reporters. "Other than the first half of the [first game in Carolina], I felt comfortable and felt like I had my legs under me."

Lee was listed as a game-time decision for Sunday after initially hurting his hamstring in Week 2's win over the New York Giants. 

The Cowboys defense has been a strength through the first three weeks. It ranks third in yards allowed and seventh in points against. A surprisingly anemic offense, spearheaded by the struggling Dak Prescott, is what has led to a 1-2 start for Dallas.

Vander Esch, a first-round pick out of Boise State, has 21 tackles through the first three weeks. He recorded 11 in the 24-13 road defeat to the Seahawks. 

Damien Wilson could also see more snaps at the inside linebacker spot. 

Related

    Leighton Vander Esch's Time Has Seemingly Arrived

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Leighton Vander Esch's Time Has Seemingly Arrived

    John Crumpler
    via Cowboys Wire

    8 Amazing Stats from Week 3

    NFL logo
    NFL

    8 Amazing Stats from Week 3

    AthlonSports.com
    via AthlonSports.com

    Rams Rewriting Rules of Being a Dream Team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Rewriting Rules of Being a Dream Team

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Elliott's Uncharacteristic Mistakes Add to Mounting Struggles

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Elliott's Uncharacteristic Mistakes Add to Mounting Struggles

    K.D. Drummond
    via Cowboys Wire