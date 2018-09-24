Cowboys Rumors: Sean Lee Out 'A Few Weeks' with Hamstring Injury

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee is expected to miss at least "a few weeks" after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news. Rookie Leighton Vander Esch is expected to step into a more prominent role in Lee's absence.

Lee is no stranger to injuries. He's never played a full 16-game season and missed five games in 2017.

"[The injury] just happened running around and going after the quarterback; just felt something," Lee told reporters. "Other than the first half of the [first game in Carolina], I felt comfortable and felt like I had my legs under me."

Lee was listed as a game-time decision for Sunday after initially hurting his hamstring in Week 2's win over the New York Giants.

The Cowboys defense has been a strength through the first three weeks. It ranks third in yards allowed and seventh in points against. A surprisingly anemic offense, spearheaded by the struggling Dak Prescott, is what has led to a 1-2 start for Dallas.

Vander Esch, a first-round pick out of Boise State, has 21 tackles through the first three weeks. He recorded 11 in the 24-13 road defeat to the Seahawks.

Damien Wilson could also see more snaps at the inside linebacker spot.