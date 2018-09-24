Karl-Anthony​ Towns on New Contract: 'The Money Doesn't Make Me a Leader'

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns' new super-max contract could pay him $190 million over five seasons.

With that money comes a lot of responsibility. But according to Towns, it's his day-to-day effort—not the cash—that will foist him into a leadership role.

“I have more experience, I’m older, I’ve been in the league longer, I have a little more dog years on me,” Towns told Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “It’s not the money. The money doesn’t make me a leader. It’s the everyday grind I show to my teammates that earns me that respect to make my voice heard.”

Towns, 22, will be stepping into an even bigger leadership role this season if the Wolves trade Jimmy Butler as expected. The disgruntled swingman asked for a trade last week. Minnesota seems likely to fulfill that request before opening night given Butler can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Towns said he will defer to coach Tom Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden in how to handle the Butler situation.

“I always worry about what I can control,” Towns said. “I make sure that every single day I go in that gym and make sure I’m the best player possible and I make sure I’m the best teammate possible.”

Towns and the Timberwolves spent most of the summer in a contractual stalemate before agreeing on the full five-year max. It's fair to wonder whether the timing of Butler's request and Towns' contract getting done was intentional.

“It took a lot longer than I expected, but at the end of the day it was all about getting everything perfect and the understanding was the same,” Towns said. “In talking to each other about the commitment to winning, that was the biggest thing, and having that commitment to each other.”

Towns is perhaps the most talented offensive big man in basketball. He averaged 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field, including an impressive 42.1 percent from distance.

Questions about his defensive acumen and leadership have been fair to this point. Towns isn't an elite athlete and rarely makes up for it defensively with high-energy effort. Part of Butler's frustration in Minnesota was his perceived lack of urgency from Towns and Andrew Wiggins.