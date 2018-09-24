Ernesto Valverde Criticises VAR Officials After Clement Lenglet Red Card

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said he was left confused by the Video Assistant Referee's (VAR) decision to send off Clement Lenglet on Sunday against Girona.

In the 35th minute of the game the defender was given his marching orders following a tangle with Pere Pons. Lenglet was sent off following a VAR review, with it deemed that he used an elbow against the Girona player.

Speaking after the match, which eventually finished in a 2-2 draw, Valverde said he was disappointed at the dismissal, per AS.

"I think the system is taking shape, but we are trying to come to terms with VAR," he noted. "... I was really surprised by the final decision of the referee. I struggle to think it was Lenglet's fault. Perhaps he was trying to protect himself, but it was never an elbow. The other player clashed with him. Even the Girona player tried to apologise to Lenglet."

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Valverde added it was "never a sending off" but said he views the incident "through the eyes of my team."

Per AS, Pons himself felt as though the red card was harsh as they were "both 100 per cent going for the ball."

Here's a look at the controversial incident, which blemished Lenglet's first start for Barcelona following his transfer from Sevilla in the summer:

Barcelona led 1-0 when the incident occurred after a Lionel Messi goal. The dismissal prompted a fightback from their Catalan rivals, though, with Cristhian Stuani's brace putting Girona on course for a famous win. Gerard Pique's goal ensured the points were shared.

Despite the draw Barca remain top of the table, although Real Madrid's win over Espanyol means they are alongside their great rivals on 13 points.

Unsurprisingly, the incident involving Lenglet and Pons has split opinion. The Guardian's Sid Lowe said he wasn't sure the action warranted a red:

Meanwhile, Spanish football journalist Rik Sharma thinks Lenglet's reaction after the contact didn't help his chances of staying on the field:

VAR has been introduced into La Liga this season and despite some teething problems it has tended to work well in the main. Barcelona actually benefitted from it's implementation earlier in the season, when a potential last-gasp Real Valladolid goal was ruled out following a review with the score at 1-0 in favour of the Blaugrana.

Following on from Emery's comments, it was confirmed by Barcelona in a statement on their website on Monday that they would be appealing Lenglet's red card.