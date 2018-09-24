Heat Trade Rumors: Hassan Whiteside, Justise Winslow Among Players Available

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

The Miami Heat would reportedly be willing to trade Hassan Whiteside and/or Justise Winslow if it meant landing Jimmy Butler.

Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Sunday that the two are on a small list of players who could be made available via trade. Miami is also willing to ship out Tyler Johnson and Dion Waiters.

The report noted Whiteside is generally available rather than just as part of a package for Butler, who requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves last week. Winslow, meanwhile, would likely only be moved in the event of a Butler deal.

