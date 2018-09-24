Heat Trade Rumors: Hassan Whiteside, Justise Winslow Among Players Available

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2018

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 18: Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Miami Heat speaks with Justise Winslow #20 during the game against the Boston Celtics at the American Airlines Arena on December 18, 2016 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.Ê(Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
Rob Foldy/Getty Images

The Miami Heat would reportedly be willing to trade Hassan Whiteside and/or Justise Winslow if it meant landing Jimmy Butler.

Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Sunday that the two are on a small list of players who could be made available via trade. Miami is also willing to ship out Tyler Johnson and Dion Waiters.

The report noted Whiteside is generally available rather than just as part of a package for Butler, who requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves last week. Winslow, meanwhile, would likely only be moved in the event of a Butler deal.

                                  

