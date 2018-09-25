Predicting Which NBA Teams, Players Will Have Surprisingly Slow Starts

0 of 5

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Injuries, chemistry misfires and general malaise are all familiar enemies of NBA success, but sometimes overblown expectations are just as damaging.

While we can't tinker with the internal hopes of every team and player, the least we can do as the dawn of the 2018-19 season approaches is to keep our own expectations in check. Several squads are getting a bit too much hype, and plenty of players will face a tougher start to the year than many anticipate.

That's not to say the parties populating this list are doomed. Instead, consider this a warning that sometimes it takes a while for teams and players to find their strides. And when dealing with bars set a little too high following playoff breakouts or postseason overhauls, it's doubly important to keep some perspective.

For everyone here, there's a good chance things work out in the end. But there are going to be some rough patches to overcome first.