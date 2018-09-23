Calvin Ridley, Julio Jones, Matt Ryan Fantasy Outlooks After Week 3

Calvin Ridley, Julio Jones, Matt Ryan Fantasy Outlooks After Week 3September 23, 2018
Calvin Ridley's time is now.
After being virtually invisible in Week 1, Ridley caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. And he exploded Sunday, with six receptions for 138 yards and three touchdowns by the 12:00 minute mark of the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
.@CalvinRidley1’s eating good today (via @AtlantaFalcons) https://t.co/AnW8c6qH0l
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Calvin Ridley is the first Falcons rookie with 3 TD catches in a game and the first Falcon to do so since Alge Crumpler in 2006. Ridley's 138 receiving yards are the most by a Falcons rookie since 1986 (Floyd Dixon - 146). https://t.co/o2GxVHyWWD
Suffice to say, the Atlanta Falcons have a new No. 2 receiver for Matt Ryan behind superstar Julio Jones.
So, what does Ridley's outburst mean for his fantasy prospects going forward and the prospects of Ryan and Jones?
Ridley is here to stay, folks. This isn't a fluke—he's a talent:
Will Brinson @WillBrinson
Calvin Ridley shouldn't be ignored in the Offensive Rookie of the Year discussion. His route running is outstanding.
vaughn mcclure @vxmcclure23
Calvin Ridley spent a good amount of time after Thursday’s practice working off Jugs machine working on technique and form. Shows
vaughn mcclure @vxmcclure23
This is why everyone was so hyped about Calvin Ridley. 75-yard TD reception from Matt Ryan. And he coasted
NFL Philosophy @NFLosophy
From yesterday. I meant, “With targets, Ridley will produce some big games.” https://t.co/4Umgbj0Hca
Just as importantly, he's on a dangerous offense that should get him quality touches. That goes a long way, even for a rookie. If he's still available in your league, by all means, go out and get him.
If you don't, you may regret it:
Mina Kimes @minakimes
not to be dramatic but I will never forgive myself for not drafting ridley in every league
Ridley is still second in the pecking order behind Jones and should probably be considered a flex option until we learn more about his role. But four touchdowns in two weeks is worth your attention, and Ridley has earned the chance to start.
As for Jones, he remains Atlanta's top option in the passing game, and he'll continue to gobble up targets, receptions and yards. But much like last season, there are questions about his inability to score touchdowns:
Brad Evans @YahooNoise
Julio Jones watching Calvin Ridley pile up the touchdowns ... https://t.co/vGtiT2GNm0
Brandon Marianne Lee @BrandonHerFFB
Julio Jones... always a bridesmaid, never a bride who scored touchdowns OMG I’m tilting... 😢 Fine, Calvin Ridley. From bench to Flex. A week too late. #FantasyFootball https://t.co/vWAg5CesnQ
It's a concern that Jones has registered just three receiving touchdowns in his past 19 games. It's especially concerning for Jones' fantasy owners that Ridley registered three touchdown catches in one game.
Yes, Jones remains a WR1 because of his high volume of targets and receptions and the yards he posts. But he would be the top wideout in fantasy if he was posting touchdowns at the rate of his rookie counterpart.
Finally, there's Ryan. His strong fantasy showing in Week 2 was a bit of a mirage, as 12 of his fantasy points came from two rushing touchdowns. Pairing it with a strong outing in Week 3 is a reminder, however, that Ryan can still be a good option when he's going well.
His inconsistency makes it tough to recommend him as anything other than a high-end QB2, though, especially since quarterback is the deepest position in fantasy. Still, he should be rostered in all formats and in deeper leagues is a player worth starting in promising matchups.
Julio Doing Julio Things 🎥