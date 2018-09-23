Calvin Ridley, Julio Jones, Matt Ryan Fantasy Outlooks After Week 3

David Goldman/Associated Press

Calvin Ridley's time is now.

After being virtually invisible in Week 1, Ridley caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. And he exploded Sunday, with six receptions for 138 yards and three touchdowns by the 12:00 minute mark of the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints.

Suffice to say, the Atlanta Falcons have a new No. 2 receiver for Matt Ryan behind superstar Julio Jones.

So, what does Ridley's outburst mean for his fantasy prospects going forward and the prospects of Ryan and Jones?

Ridley is here to stay, folks. This isn't a fluke—he's a talent:

Just as importantly, he's on a dangerous offense that should get him quality touches. That goes a long way, even for a rookie. If he's still available in your league, by all means, go out and get him.

If you don't, you may regret it:

Ridley is still second in the pecking order behind Jones and should probably be considered a flex option until we learn more about his role. But four touchdowns in two weeks is worth your attention, and Ridley has earned the chance to start.

As for Jones, he remains Atlanta's top option in the passing game, and he'll continue to gobble up targets, receptions and yards. But much like last season, there are questions about his inability to score touchdowns:

It's a concern that Jones has registered just three receiving touchdowns in his past 19 games. It's especially concerning for Jones' fantasy owners that Ridley registered three touchdown catches in one game.

Yes, Jones remains a WR1 because of his high volume of targets and receptions and the yards he posts. But he would be the top wideout in fantasy if he was posting touchdowns at the rate of his rookie counterpart.

Finally, there's Ryan. His strong fantasy showing in Week 2 was a bit of a mirage, as 12 of his fantasy points came from two rushing touchdowns. Pairing it with a strong outing in Week 3 is a reminder, however, that Ryan can still be a good option when he's going well.

His inconsistency makes it tough to recommend him as anything other than a high-end QB2, though, especially since quarterback is the deepest position in fantasy. Still, he should be rostered in all formats and in deeper leagues is a player worth starting in promising matchups.