NCAA Football Rankings 2018: Week 5 Standings and Analysis for Latest Polls

After a Saturday chock full of upsets, both the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll witnessed fluctuation in the Week 5 rankings.

Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State are still on cruise control at the top, but chaos controlled the rest of the rankings.

Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M and Boston College fell out of the AP Top 25, while the Hokies and Cowboys remained ranked in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Kentucky and Duke made the biggest headlines during Sunday's poll releases, as the pair of basketball schools entered both lists, with the Wildcats surging up to No. 17.

With five sets of ranked teams squaring off in Week 5, expect more change in each Top 25 in a week's time, and this time around the top 10 will be significantly affected.

Week 5 AP Poll

1. Alabama (4-0)

2. Georgia (4-0)

3. Clemson (4-0)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. LSU (4-0)

6. Oklahoma (4-0)

7. Stanford (4-0)

8. Notre Dame (4-0)

9. Penn State (4-0)

10. Auburn (3-1)

11. Washington (3-1)

12. West Virginia (3-0)

13. UCF (3-0)

14. Michigan (3-1)

15. Wisconsin (3-1)

16. Miami (3-1)

17. Kentucky (4-0)

18. Texas (3-1)

19. Oregon (3-1)

20. BYU (3-1)

21. Michigan State (2-1)

22. Duke (4-0)

23. Mississippi State (3-1)

24. California (3-0)

25. Texas Tech (3-1)

Week 5 Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (4-0)

2. Clemson (4-0)

3. Georgia (4-0)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Oklahoma (4-0)

6. LSU (4-0)

7. Stanford (4-0)

8. Notre Dame (4-0)

9. Penn State (4-0)

10. Auburn (3-1)

11. Washington (3-1)

12. West Virginia (3-0)

13. Wisconsin (3-1)

14. UCF (3-0)

15. Michigan (3-1)

16. Miami (3-1)

17. Kentucky (4-0)

18. Michigan State (2-1)

19. Mississippi State (3-1)

20. Oregon (3-1)

21. Oklahoma State (3-1)

22. Texas (3-1)

23. Duke (4-0)

24. Virginia Tech (2-1)

25. Boise State (2-1)

Kentucky Receives Recognition For Impressive Start

Kentucky made the highest debut of any team in the Top 25 this season, as it landed at No. 17 in the AP and Amway Coaches polls following its win over Mississippi State.

The Wildcats have been an up-and-coming team in the SEC East under Mark Stoops, but they haven't produced results like they have over the last four weeks.

Stoops led Kentucky to bowl games in each of the last two years, but it has taken a step up from back-to-back 7-6 seasons with wins over two ranked teams to start off SEC play.

The Wildcats toppled Florida in Week 2 and followed that up Saturday with a controlling 28-7 victory over Mississippi State.

An argument can be made that the Wildcats are the second-best team in the SEC East behind Georgia, and that point can be solidified if they defeat South Carolina at home in Week 5.

Part of Kentucky's success can be attributed to running back Benny Snell, who is one of the top players in the nation you need to start paying more attention to.

Snell is third in the nation in rushing yards behind Memphis' Darrell Henderson and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, and he's tied for fourth in the FBS in rushing touchdowns.

Of course, more pressure will be heaped upon the Wildcats moving forward because of the attention they've brought to themselves, but if the Wildcats beat South Carolina Saturday, there's a chance they could head into their November 3 clash with No. 2 Georgia at 8-0.

UCF's Playoff Hopes Improve After Rash of Upsets

UCF was one of the biggest winners of Week 4 as it moved up three spots to No. 13 following the losses by Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State and Mississippi State.

While it may be too early for some to discuss the playoff credentials of certain teams, it is noteworthy to see the Knights this high in the Top 25 in September.

UCF played an easy schedule to start the season, but it receives its first and only power-conference test against Pittsburgh in Week 5.

Since their game with North Carolina was postponed due to Hurricane Florence, the Knights only have one opportunity to earn a valuable victory for their resume.

UCF's best-case scenario in Week 5 features it knocking off Pitt by double digits and lopsided margins in the Ohio State-Penn State and Stanford-Notre Dame games.

The Knights could also benefit from a BYU road win over Washington, which would put them on the edge of the top 10 before the end of September.

If they keep winning, the Knights will continue to creep into the playoff discussion, and no matter how significant you think their ranking is right now, they're on the climb and only have to gain nine more spots to reach the top four.

