Raiders Rumors: Jon Gruden's Scouting Methods Fueling Frustration, Divide

John Hefti/Associated Press

There is a growing "disconnect" in Oakland between head coach Jon Gruden and the team's front office—including general manager Reggie McKenzie—regarding personnel decisions, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

"According to sources, Gruden essentially has his own staff that helps him judge talent and make decisions—most notably confidant and Director of Football Research Dave Razzano—along with a slew of interns and assistants.

"Gruden had his own draft board and has his own pro board, separate from those used by others in the organization."

Rapoport added that there isn't any animosity between Gruden and McKenzie, though "it's clear to many of the scouts who signed on to work for McKenzie that Gruden is listening mostly to those in his circle."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

