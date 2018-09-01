Report: Khalil Mack, Bears Agree to 6-Year, $141M Contract After Raiders Trade

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Edge-rusher Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears reportedly agreed to terms on a record-setting six-year, $141 million contract extension hours after the Oakland Raiders shipped him to the Windy City.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal—which is the largest in NFL history for a defensive player—will pay out $60 million at signing and $90 million guaranteed. All told, Mack's contract will pay out an average of $23.5 million a year.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald briefly owned the title of the highest-paid defensive player in league history after he inked a six-year, $135 million extension on Friday that includes $87 million guaranteed.

The Bears acquired Mack on Saturday when they sent a 2019 first-round pick, 2020 first-round pick, 2020 third-round pick and 2019 sixth-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 fifth-round pick, per Schefter.

Mack, who ranks second among all players with 36.5 sacks over the past three seasons, will now join a Bears defense that is bursting with potential up front.

Beyond Mack, Chicago boasts a slew of impact players with Roquan Smith, Leonard Floyd and Akiem Hicks all in the fold.

If that unit can play up to its potential in concert with some development from second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the Bears could emerge as postseason sleepers in the NFC.