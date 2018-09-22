Wendy's Throws Shade at Nebraska on Twitter During Michigan Rout

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2018

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

With Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers getting blown out of the Big House against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, one company took full advantage of the moment.

The Wolverines led 56-3 in the fourth quarter, and a bizarre safety late in the first half summed up the afternoon for the Cornhuskers:

Seeing an opportunity, Wendy's trolled the Cornhuskers on social media:

Just another classic moment from the Wendy's Twitter account.

Barring a comeback for the ages, Frost will begin his Nebraska tenure 0-3 after having already lost to Colorado and Troy to open the season. According to Chris Heady of the Omaha World-Herald, it would mark the Cornhuskers' worst start since 1945.

