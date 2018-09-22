Wendy's Throws Shade at Nebraska on Twitter During Michigan Rout

Wendy's Throws Shade at Nebraska on Twitter During Michigan RoutSeptember 22, 2018
With Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers getting blown out of the Big House against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, one company took full advantage of the moment.
The Wolverines led 56-3 in the fourth quarter, and a bizarre safety late in the first half summed up the afternoon for the Cornhuskers:
Seeing an opportunity, Wendy's trolled the Cornhuskers on social media:
Wendy's @Wendys
Might need a Scott Frosty to ice down the beating Nebraska is taking. #FreshFanReaction
Just another classic moment from the Wendy's Twitter account.
Barring a comeback for the ages, Frost will begin his Nebraska tenure 0-3 after having already lost to Colorado and Troy to open the season. According to Chris Heady of the Omaha World-Herald, it would mark the Cornhuskers' worst start since 1945.
