Mohamed Salah Scores in Liverpool's 3-0 Win over Southampton in EPL

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool continued their perfect start to the 2018-19 Premier League season on Saturday by beating Southampton 3-0 at home. Mohamed Salah scored his first goal since August, and Joel Matip was also found the net.

Wesley Hoedt gave the Reds an early lead with an unfortunate own goal, and Matip beat his marker to head home the second goal. Salah tapped home from close range just before half-time, and Liverpool controlled proceedings in the second half.

The Reds have yet to lose in any competition, winning all seven of their matches.

Shaqiri's Excellent Audition Should Result in More Playing Time

Xherdan Shaqiri made his first Premier League start for the Reds on Saturday, and as reported by Dominic King of the Daily Mail, it came after manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he hadn't made things easy on the Swiss speedster so far:

Klopp tinkered with his formation to accommodate Shaqiri, going with a 4-2-1-3 that saw Salah in a central role and the former Stoke City man in behind the attacking three. Shaqiri had plenty of space to drift wide and pull his marker out of position, and from the opening minute, it caused problems.

The 26-year-old was a constant nuisance, forcing the opening goal with a cross that took two deflections before going in and delivering the free-kick that saw Salah break his three-game scoring drought.

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo predicted a big outing from Shaqiri:

Klopp took him off for James Milner at half-time, and unless there was an injury involved, he likely did so to rest him ahead of the midweek clash with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. This first start should result in plenty more opportunities for Shaqiri, starting on Wednesday.

With or Without Goals, Salah Will be Key in EPL Chelsea Showdown

Salah had another fine performance on Saturday, but for 45 minutes, it appeared he once again wouldn't be rewarded with a goal for his outing.

The Egyptian hadn't scored for the Reds since August, and predictably, that cold stretch came with questions about his form and whether last year's production was a fluke.

But even while he wasn't scoring, Salah found ways to contribute. His movement remained top-notch and opened up space for team-mates, while his tracking back and pressing was invaluable to Klopp's high-octane style of play.

After several close calls on Saturday, he finally ended his drought with a close-range tap-in, reacting quickest to a loose ball.

Former England international Gary Lineker predicted that goal would open the floodgates:

He's likely to sit out the Carabao Cup meeting with Blues, as Saturday's Premier League meeting is key for both sides.

Saints Have to Move On From Hughes

No one expected Southampton to grab a result at Anfield on Saturday, but even against the seemingly untouchable Reds, Mark Hughes and his team found a way to disappoint.

Saints showed no spark or even a hint of creativity, relying on aimless crosses and set pieces to go close to Alisson's goal. The connection between defence and midfield was almost non-existent, and Liverpool easily boxed in the wide men.

Size in defence was supposed to be the team's biggest strength, but Matip easily beat his man for Liverpool's second goal, climbing well above Jannik Vestergaard. All in all, it was a miserable outing for Saints.

Southampton have had a poor start to the season and things don't look like improving anytime soon. Wolves, Everton and Chelsea are next on the schedule, and given the respective quality and form of those sides, all three matches could easily result in losses.

Bleacher Report's Matt Jones assumed even Southampton fans must be tired of Hughes at this point:

There have been no improvements compared to last year, and there is no reason to think that will change in the coming weeks. Hughes kept the team in the Premier League last season but has fallen well short of expectations this year―it's time to move on before the side sinks too deep in the standings.

What's Next?

Liverpool will host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in midweek before the two sides meet again in the Premier League. Saints will visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Saturday.