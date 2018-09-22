76ers, Emeka Okafor Agree to Contract for Training Camp

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 11: Emeka Okafor #50 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball during the second half against the Utah Jazz at the Smoothie King Center on March 11, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers signed free-agent center Emeka Okafor to a training-camp contract Friday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

The 35-year-old, who spent four seasons out of basketball from 2013 to 2016, also signed a training-camp deal with the Sixers in 2017 but was waived before the start of the regular season.

Okafor briefly latched on with the Delaware Blue CoatsPhiladelphia's G League affiliate—and later signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans to provide them with depth after DeMarcus Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

In 26 appearances (19 starts) with New Orleans, the 2004 No. 2 overall pick averaged 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game with a 16.4 player efficiency rating.

Barring injuries to the Sixers frontcourt, Okafor remains a long shot to crack the final 15-man roster.

       

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.

