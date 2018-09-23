Earl Thomas Active vs. Cowboys in Week 3 Amid Trade Rumors

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Despite some uncertainty earlier in the week, safety Earl Thomas will suit up for the Seattle Seahawks against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, as he wasn't listed among the team's inactives.

Thomas' status came into question after he appeared on the Seahawks' injury report as a non-participant in practice Friday because of non-injury reasons. Seattle coach Pete Carroll revealed afterward that the veteran was dealing with personal matters.

"We'll see how he's doing and make sure he's OK," Carroll said, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche. "He's got some other stuff going on. That's what we're working on. It's personal. That's why we're not going to talk about it."

While some wondered if Seattle was in trade talks involving the defensive back, the Cowboys, who have been rumored to be interested, do not appear to be having any discussions with the Seahawks at the moment.

"No, we're not [engaged in trade talks]," Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan (h/t 247Sports' Mike Fisher). "We're not exchanging any calls or any information at this time."

Thomas previously held out of training camp and offseason workouts as he sought a new contract. The 29-year-old safety is making $8.5 million in 2018 and is in the final year of his current deal. During the offseason, he took to Instagram to make it clear he understood the NFL is a business while imploring the Seahawks to either extend him or trade him.

Even without a new deal, Thomas reported to the team prior to the start of the regular season. The six-time Pro Bowler has recorded 11 tackles, two passes defended and one interceptions through the first two games.

Seattle (0-2) has lost each of its first two contests by one possession, so it hasn't been far off thus far. However, playing without one of its top defensive playmakers would have made chasing that elusive first victory even tougher.