Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Timberwolves Owner Glen Taylor Says Star Is Available

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves may not be standing pat on the Jimmy Butler front after all.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, team owner Glen Taylor told inquiring executives Butler "is available" and that owners or general managers "should contact Taylor himself if necessary" to discuss possible deals.

"The owner's trading him," a Board of Governors meeting attendee told Wojnarowski. "That was made clear. It’s just a matter of when."

Taylor's stance runs counter to the one by head coach and team president Tom Thibodeau.

Earlier Friday, Wojnarowski reported the Timberwolves front office has been telling interested clubs that Minnesota doesn't plan to part with the four-time All-Star.

He added that teams interested in trading for Butler "believe the fastest avenue to a Butler deal is engaging Taylor."



Butler initially requested a trade after a meeting with Thibodeau in Los Angeles on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

According to Wojnarowski, Butler's short list of preferred destinations includes the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers—who hold "a strong appeal to Butler" because they will have two max-salary slots next summer.

All three of those teams could offer Butler a five-year, $190 million contract when free agency begins July 1.

There is reportedly a "real possibility" Butler will not show up to training camp next week if he isn't traded, according to Krawczynski.

