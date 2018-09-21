Baker Mayfield Touts Christian Yelich for NL MVP After Browns' 1st Win

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield threw his support behind Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich in the National League MVP race Thursday night after leading the Cleveland Browns to their first win since 2016.

MLB passed along Mayfield's endorsement for Yelich as he walked off the podium:

The 23-year-old quarterback replaced an injured Tyrod Taylor on Thursday Night Football and proceeded to guide the recently hapless Browns to a 21-17 comeback victory over the New York Jets. He completed 17 of his 23 throws for 201 yards and caught a key two-point conversion on a third-quarter trick play.

His final comment in the press conference wasn't about the dramatic finish or leading Cleveland to its first win in 635 days. Instead, he shouted out Yelich.

The pair have developed a friendship and enjoyed a dinner together in June. Then, Thursday night, the Browns QB showed up for work in a Yelich jersey from Players' Weekend:

Milwaukee's slugger is certainly a top MVP candidate in the Senior Circuit with a .319/.385/.569 triple-slash line to go along with 31 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 137 games. He leads the NL with a .954 OPS and is fourth in WAR, per ESPN.com.

While a shoutout from Mayfield, whose clout is rapidly rising, probably won't impact a ton of voters, it still can only help Yelich's candidacy with just a week left in the MLB regular season.