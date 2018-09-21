NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Interested in Timberwolves' Tyus Jones

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2018

DENVER, CO - APRIL 05: Tyus Jones #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves brings the ball down the court against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on April 5, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

As the Phoenix Suns continue to search for answers at point guard, Tyus Jones is reportedly on their radar.

Per ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, the Suns have called the Minnesota Timberwolves about a potential trade involving Jones.

The Suns lacked depth in their backcourt even before trading Brandon Knight to the Houston Rockets in August as part of the Ryan Anderson deal. They also released Tyler Ulis, who started 43 games last season, in June.

Following the Anderson trade, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Suns will "continue pursuing a trade for a starting-level point guard before the regular season."

Shaquille Harrison and Isaiah Canaan are the only point guards still on Phoenix's roster from the 2017-18 team. Wojnarowski noted Harrison will likely be the backup, with rookie Elie Okobo possibly getting playing time.

Even with a glaring hole at point guard, the Suns will open camp Sept. 25 with a talented young core. Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and TJ Warren will attempt to lead the franchise's resurgence after a 21-61 record last year.

Jones, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, averaged a career-high 5.1 points per game in 2017-18. He also shot 45.7 percent from the field and dished out 2.8 assists per contest. 

Related

    NBA MIP Candidates Ready to Break Out

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA MIP Candidates Ready to Break Out

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Magic: Lonzo Ready for Breakout Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Magic: Lonzo Ready for Breakout Season

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Suns' Backcourt Ranks in NBA

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Where Suns' Backcourt Ranks in NBA

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Lonzo (Knee) Cleared for Basketball Activities

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lonzo (Knee) Cleared for Basketball Activities

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report