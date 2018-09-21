NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Interested in Timberwolves' Tyus Jones

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

As the Phoenix Suns continue to search for answers at point guard, Tyus Jones is reportedly on their radar.

Per ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, the Suns have called the Minnesota Timberwolves about a potential trade involving Jones.

The Suns lacked depth in their backcourt even before trading Brandon Knight to the Houston Rockets in August as part of the Ryan Anderson deal. They also released Tyler Ulis, who started 43 games last season, in June.

Following the Anderson trade, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Suns will "continue pursuing a trade for a starting-level point guard before the regular season."

Shaquille Harrison and Isaiah Canaan are the only point guards still on Phoenix's roster from the 2017-18 team. Wojnarowski noted Harrison will likely be the backup, with rookie Elie Okobo possibly getting playing time.

Even with a glaring hole at point guard, the Suns will open camp Sept. 25 with a talented young core. Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and TJ Warren will attempt to lead the franchise's resurgence after a 21-61 record last year.

Jones, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, averaged a career-high 5.1 points per game in 2017-18. He also shot 45.7 percent from the field and dished out 2.8 assists per contest.