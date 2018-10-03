Rep the New-Look Lakers with These Can't-Miss Buys

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Flash, glitz, glamour and winning. That's what comes to mind when thinking about the Los Angeles Lakers. There's also a long list of NBA legends who contributed to the franchise and established a high standard for generations. No wonder fans take pride in sporting the purple and gold colors wherever they go.

Sixteen championships later, Lakers fans have more to cheer about and a new superstar to root for in the coming seasons. The can't-miss buys below commemorate the organization's proud history with some flair. Whether it's team apparel or items for your household, you'll want to rep the Lakers with these products.

L.A. Lakers Legends 8 All-Time Greats Art Poster Print – Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Jerry West and More ($26.99, Ebay.com)

For long-standing Lakers fans, it may be difficult to pick a favorite generation of players. The legends poster features eight greats who left their stamps on the organization.

You'll see early stars such as Elgin Baylor, who played with the team during its time in Minneapolis, to the last Laker great to retire, Kobe Bryant. It's an artistic piece that can hang on the wall as a reminder of the franchise's star-studded history.

Los Angeles Lakers Deke Duffel ($32.99, Balfour.com)

The Deke Duffel bag has enough space to carry your necessities while on the move. Laker logos can be seen on the front and side panels of the luggage.

There's a main section for larger items and three smaller compartments for organizing belongings. Whether you're headed to the gym or traveling between cities or states, there's no need to leave anything behind with this bag.

LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Nike 2018/19 Swingman Jersey Gold - Icon Edition ($109.99, Fanatics)

Mix a little of the old with some new. The LeBron James Nike swingman jersey features the team's recognizable drop shadow around the numbers. The Lakers will debut these icon edition threads for the 2018-19 season.

Support the newest superstar to don the purple and gold while paying homage to the 1980s "Showtime Lakers" with the classic design. You can sync the NikeConnect app with a chip underneath the jersey tag to see game highlights on your phone while out and about.

NBA Los Angeles Lakers Comforter Pillowcase Basketball Bed ($113.99 – 129.98, Walmart.com)

If you're unable to attend games or prefer to watch the action on TV at home, accessorize your bedding with Lakers colors to feel the team spirit miles away from the Staples Center.

Perhaps you're a Lakers fan living on the East Coast where the games start closer to your bedtime. The cozy comforter with pillowcases would serve as must-have items while watching the games through brisk fall and winter nights.

LA Lakers Sneaker, Los Angeles Lakers Shoes Custom Printed High Top Shoes for Women/Men ($69.95, Etsy.com)

Fans can walk out in public with style and a sense of Lakers pride on their feet. The classic Converse-style high-top sneaker features the team logo on top of a purple side area with black down the middle and on the bottom.

It's a custom-made item that certainly matches well with other Lakers apparel or casual clothing on a normal day.

Magic Johnson Los Angeles Lakers Fanatics Authentic Autographed Spalding Outdoor NBA Basketball ($249.99, Fanatics)

Magic Johnson helped deliver five NBA titles during his time on the court and became instrumental in signing the franchise's current superstar, LeBron James, as a general manager.

Keep Johnson's authentic signature on a Spalding basketball tucked away as his legacy continues to grow with the organization. It's an item to show off to friends or pass down to family members as a memento remembering an iconic figure in Lakers history and the sport.