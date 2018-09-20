Baker Mayfield Makes Browns Debut After Tyrod Taylor Suffers Head Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield made his NFL debut against the New York Jets Thursday night as starter Tyrod Taylor left the game late in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

The No. 1 overall pick had not appeared in either of Cleveland's first two contests.

Taylor failed to lead the Browns to any points in six first-half drives before getting injured, leading the rookie to enter the game trailing 14-0. It would not be long, though, before Mayfield helped his team get on the board.

Mayfield got the two-minute (well, 83-second) drill started with a 14-yard completion to Jarvis Landry on his first career pass attempt:

On the next play, Mayfield again moved the chains with a 17-yard completion to tight end David Njoku. Just like that, Cleveland was in field-goal range in just two plays.

Mayfield suffered his first miscue as a pro on the third play, however, fumbling as he was sacked by Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins. Fortunately for Mayfield and the Browns, offensive lineman Joel Bitonio was there to pick up the loose football and maintain possession.

Cleveland got back in field-goal range with a 16-yard completion to Landry on 2nd-and-18. While the Browns didn't pick up the first down on the next play, they were able to get three points, thanks to new kicker Greg Joseph.

Mayfield's first career drive: 3-of-4, 47 passing yards and three points.

That comes after the veteran Taylor completed just four of 14 pass attempts for 19 yards—while picking up 22 yards on four rushes—in nearly two full quarters.

Cleveland announced at halftime Taylor has been ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a concussion, leaving Mayfield as the Browns' quarterback for the second half.