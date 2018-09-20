Wilfried Zaha Talks Manchester United 'Hell', Was 'Depressed' at Old Trafford

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has described his time at Manchester United as "hell" and said he felt "depressed" during his stint with the Red Devils.

Zaha joined United in 2013 with a huge reputation having succeeded for the Eagles in the second tier. However, he struggled to make an impact and after loan spells with Cardiff City and then Palace, his return to Selhurst Park on a permanent basis was confirmed in February 2015.

Speaking to Shortlist (h/t Thomas Bristow of the Daily Mirror), the Ivory Coast international detailed how tough a time it was for him in his career, especially given his young age:

"I was dealing with this at 19. Living in Manchester by myself, nowhere near anyone else, because the club had a hold over where I lived.

"They hadn't given me a car, like every other player [had]. Nothing. I'm living in this hell by myself, away from my family, and I thought, 'If this doesn't make me stronger, what will?.'

"When I was at United I had [money], but I was still so down and depressed. People think your life's different because you've got money, you've got fame, so they don't treat you the same."

Zaha also said he doesn't regret making the switch to the Premier League giants as he feels the transfer has made him tougher.

Since moving back to Palace the forward has excelled in familiar surroundings and is now considered one of the most dangerous attackers in the top flight. He was vital to Palace staying afloat in the league last season and has been brilliant again in 2018-19, scoring three goals already, including the winner against Huddersfield last time out.

Per Match of the Day, the forward is becoming more and more productive in the final third:

Following his performances last season there was talk about a possible transfer for Zaha ahead of this campaign. According to Giuseppe Muro of the Evening Standard the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund have shown an interest in the winger.

However, Zaha appears settled at Palace and following the closure of the recent transfer window, agreed a new long-term contract at Selhurst Park.

Comedienne and blogger Sam Whyte commented on why the 25-year-old is such a force for the south London outfit:



Following his difficult time at United, it'd be interesting to see whether Zaha would jump at the chance to play for another massive club again. After all, his talent is befitting of a team that challenges for titles and competes in European competition.

For the immediate future he appears happy to stick around at Palace, though, and while that may not yield silverware during the peak years of his career, it may ensure Zaha continues to excel as frequently as possible on the pitch.