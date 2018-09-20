LeBron James Talks Donald Trump Insults, Serena Williams, Colin Kaepernick, More

Phil Long/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke with Marisa Guthrie of the Hollywood Reporter on a number of topics, including President Donald Trump, the treatment of Serena Williams during this year's U.S. Open, Colin Kaepernick and more.

James was asked if it bothered him that Trump suggested he was dumb in an Aug. 3 tweet when Trump also directly called CNN's Don Lemon the "dumbest man on television."

"No, because I'm not," James said. "That's like somebody saying I can't play ball. That doesn't bother me at all. What bothers me is that he has time to even do that. He has the most powerful job in the world. Like, you really got this much time that you can comment on me?"

James also defended Williams, who was penalized three times during the U.S. Open final against Naomi Osaka for receiving coaching, breaking a racket and verbal abuse of a chair umpire. After the match, the national conversation turned to how women are portrayed when they show emotion compared to men, and Williams accusing umpire Carlos Ramos of being sexist.

James said Williams was fighting a larger battle:

"What we all have to understand is what she is fighting for is bigger than just that match. She is fighting for equality—always having to win more, more, more, just to feel equal. Being an African-American woman playing in a predominantly white sport, she's dealing with so much more. I have no idea what was going on in her head, but I feel that struggle."

He was also asked if he could envision the NBA one day having a female head coach.

"I don't see why not," he replied, before citing San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon. "She is definitely paving the way right now."

As for Kaepernick and the ongoing negotiations between the NFL owners and the NFL Players Association—regarding the national anthem and the players who choose to protest police brutality and racial discrimination during its playing by kneeling or protesting in some manner—James was critical of how the NFL owners have chosen to handle the debate.

"It's the owners saying, 'Do what we tell you to do, this is our league, our team. And you do what the hell I tell you to do.'"

Finally, on a lighter topic, James spoke about the making of Space Jam 2.

"I've been hearing about Space Jam 2 since I was 16," said James, adding he was "humbled" to play a role originally held by NBA Hall of Famer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan. "He was the greatest thing I'd ever seen."

"I always wanted to be a superhero. Batman was my favorite," he added. "But I knew I could never be Bruce Wayne. You've got to understand, for me that was in no way possible; I never felt like I could be the president of a multibillion-dollar company."

James has always been a superhero on the court. Now, he's achieving his Bruce Wayne aspirations off it.