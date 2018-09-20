Inter Will Reportedly Offer Mauro Icardi New Contract Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Inter Milan will reportedly look to tie down captain and star goalscorer Mauro Icardi to a new contract.

According to Corriere della Sera (h/t Football Italia), the Serie A side want to extend the striker's current deal, which is poised to run out in 2021, by another two years. There are, however, said to be disagreements when it comes to salary.

It's noted that a release clause does become active in Icardi's contract in the summer worth €110 million (£98 million) for clubs from overseas; that trigger amount is said to be in place for two weeks and Inter are reportedly concerned about the amount following the inflation in transfer fees as of late.

Inter are not only said to be ready to increase that release clause amount to €130 million (£115 million), but they will offer Icardi an annual salary of €6.5 million (£5.8 million). The player himself is said to want a wage of €8 million (£7.1 million) before committing to the Milan giants again.

Icardi has been the subject of transfer speculation recently, with Jose Felix Diaz and David G. Medina of Marca reporting in July that the Argentina international was on Real Madrid's radar.

The European champions are not the only team to be linked with the Inter No. 9, though. According to Ole (AS), Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is also a big fan of the striker and would be willing to meet the release clause Icardi has in his current contract.

While the release clause does represent an extraordinary amount, the goalscoring prowess Icardi has showcased down the years in Serie A means some clubs would possibly be willing to pay that kind of money to get him on board.

OptaPaolo noted just how lethal the 25-year-old has been in front of goal:

Icardi showcased what he's capable of in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week, as his stunning volley from distance inspired the team to come back from a goal down late on against Tottenham Hotspur and earn a dramatic late win.

But in the main, those spectacular moments don't tend to be Icardi's game. In Serie A, his bread and butter has been finishing from shorter distances, as his movement and acceleration allows the forward to get away from opposition defenders frequently and finish chances.

Gabriele Marcotti was surprised to see Icardi hammer one in from distance in the clash against Spurs:

Inter have been active in the transfer market this summer and will be keen to establish themselves as a Champions League team in the years to come. The most surefire way of doing that would be to ensure Icardi remains at the club, as goals are guaranteed with him at the point of the attack.

Given the affinity Icardi has with Inter's supporters, it would be a surprise to see him agitating for a move anywhere else if the Nerazzurri continue to match his ambition.