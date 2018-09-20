NJPW, ROH and Indie News and Rumors Roundup for Week of September 20

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

As independent wrestling continues its hot streak, stars from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor and Lucha Underground remain at the forefront of conversation.

This week, the contractual status of Pentagon Jr. and Fenix as WWE worked feverishly to sign the red-hot stars was the hottest topic. Are the former Impact Wrestling champion and his younger brother destined to compete in Vince McMahon's rings or are they obligated elsewhere?

Ahead of their IWGP Heavyweight Championship match, Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi exchanged insults that heated up their competitive rivalry.

Finally, after an emotional victory over Nick Aldis at All In, new NWA world heavyweight champion Cody will defend his title in Ring of Honor. When, where and against whom are the questions.

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix's Statuses

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports Pentagon Jr. and Fenix remain under contract to Lucha Underground, with a no-compete clause in effect until 2020.

"If Lucha Underground gets picked up for another season, they would work that fifth season. If it does not, but there is a potential for the series to be picked up before their non-compete ends, they would be locked in and not be able to go and sign with WWE. So, they are not NXT bound."

Johnson continued, noting that the real life brothers have also entered into negotiations with Impact Wrestling for contract extensions.

Major League Wrestling's Court Bauer also took to Twitter to reveal Pentagon and Fenix's status with the promotion.

The reports come as a bit of a disappointment to WWE fans that hoped to see the masked competitors do battle with the top stars in McMahon's traveling circus but as a relief to those who enjoy watching them thrive in the creative freedom of the independent wrestling world.

The Lucha Underground contract could prove tricky to escape but we have recently seen Ricochet move on from the promotion to NXT so it is not impossible.

Ultimately, their potential move to WWE will be dependent upon their desire to work on the biggest stages in pro wrestling versus the freedom to choose when they work, who they work for and what they are involved in for those companies.

Kenny Omega Fires Back at Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega will (tentatively) defend his title in January against Hiroshi Tanahashi in the historic Tokyo Dome. That is, if Tanahashi can successfully defend his guaranteed title opportunity against Kazuchika Okada on September 23 at NJPW Destruction in Kobe.

Omega and his No. 1 contender have already started trading insults back and forth in the media, beginning with Tanahashi on Sumidab radio, as reported by TheLionsMarks on Twitter.

Omega, never one to shy away from an opportunity to verbally strike back, responded through his own Twitter account.

He would respond further with a more impassioned, NSFW interview for New Japan-Pro Wrestling's official website.

The creative freedom of independent stars to build rivalries away from television with explosive comments, tweets and interviews is a highlight for fans. Unrehearsed and unscripted, they provide a certain passion and energy to programs the television and special events cannot.

This is no different.

The personal edge to the insults makes for an even more engaging back-and-forth and almost forces fans of both men to pick a side. Like a Team Edward vs. Team Jacob fandom war, it will only make the match that hotter and more anticipated.

Considering the excitement that typically accompanies Omega matches, that would be saying something.

Cody to Defend the NWA Championship in Ring of Honor

Ring of Honor announced Wednesday that Cody will defend his newly won NWA Championship against Willie Mack on Saturday, September 29 at its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Mack recently returned to ROH after a three-year hiatus and will have an opportunity to knock off one of the hottest wrestlers on the planet.

The title defense is the first high-profile defense by Cody, who is carrying on his father's legacy while blazing his own trail and enhancing the credibility of the once-proud title.

While it is unlikely that Mack wins the match, his star could be brightened significantly by working with a performer whose name has been in the headlines for the better part of the last year as a trailblazer for independent wrestling.