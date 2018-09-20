Report: Barcelona Want 'Very Interesting' Nicolas Pepe Amid Arsenal Rumours

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly keeping an eye on Lille forward and Arsenal transfer target Nicolas Pepe, with the possibility of a move described as "very, very interesting" by a source at the club.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal) reported the news on Thursday, stating "it's true" the club are after the 23-year-old. L'Equipe (h/t Ullal) previously reported on Arsenal's interest.

Pepe has been linked with moves abroad going back to his Angers days, with Everton and Liverpool then said to be keen, per the Guardian's Ed Aarons:

Recent reports also threw Manchester United into the mix:

The Ivory Coast international moved to Lille last year and enjoyed a brilliant first campaign with the side, scoring 13 goals and four assists. He's kicked things up a notch this year, with four goals and three assists already in just five Ligue 1 outings.

He showed his ability in the win over Amiens, bagging a hat-trick and winning two penalties:

Barcelona invested in a left-footed winger who blew up Ligue 1 the past summer by bringing in Malcom from Bordeaux. They also have Ousmane Dembele on the books, and he has a similar profile to Pepe.

The Ivorian could be in line for a transfer to a top club if he keeps up this sensational form, although a move to the Camp Nou seems unlikely. The Catalans don't have a clear need for attacking reinforcements and are expected to prioritise other positions in the market.

Per Mundo, Real Betis and Sevilla are also interested, and one of those teams would make more sense. If the trickster can make his mark at a club of that level, he could make the step up to the elite a few years later.

A move to the Premier League also seems a likely as the competition has long been a preferred destination for talent from Ligue 1.