Mike Tomlin Says He Disciplined Antonio Brown for Skipping Steelers Meetings

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed he disciplined wide receiver Antonio Brown for failing to show up to the team's facility Monday following a 42-37 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"He and I met yesterday for an extended period of time," Tomlin said Wednesday, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "I'll leave the nature of that conversation between us. There was discipline involved for his missed meeting on Monday."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

