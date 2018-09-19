WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 19

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 19September 20, 2018
WWE has opted to move 205 Live to Wednesdays while it airs the Mixed Match Challenge in the post-SmackDown time slot on Facebook Watch, so anyone wondering why the show did not air Tuesday can rest easy.
This means Wednesday now has a three-hour block featuring 205 Live, NXT and the ongoing Mae Young Classic tournament.
This week's show featured a championship rematch when Cedric Alexander defended the cruiserweight title against Drew Gulak.
We also saw Lucha House Party's Lince Dorado take on TJP in the opening contest. Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
TJP vs. Lince Dorado
- Chewing gum with his mouth open makes it really easy to dislike TJP.
- Kalisto and Gran Metalik didn't follow Dorado past the stage for some reason.
- TJP's senton from the apron looks almost exactly like the one Eddie Guerrero used to do in most of his matches.
- With the cruiserweight division seemingly developing its own tag team division over the past few months, TJP might have a better chance of being featured regularly if he found a partner.
- The sound of Dorado's chest chop was deafening.
TJP looked to get back on the right track after losing his last couple of matches, but Dorado wasn't about to give him an easy win.
Their smaller size and quick styles made them ideal opponents, especially since TJP is so capable of adapting to anyone else's style.
They may have used one too many rest holds, but these two talented wrestlers kicked things into high gear during the final few minutes.
Everything they did looked crisp and clean, but the pacing was a bit too predictable at times. You could always tell when one of them was about to take control of the match.
TJP ripped off Dorado's mask and rolled him up for the win as he tried to cover his face. Taking a luchador's mask is a major sign of disrespect, so we should expect this feud to continue.
Grade: B+
Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak (Cruiserweight Championship)
- Mustafa Ali was shown getting the go-ahead to compete from general manager Drake Maverick after he has spent the past few weeks on the sidelines with an injury. He will face Hideo Itami next week.
- Alexander's attire paid tribute to Harley Quinn.
- Since this show was pretaped, you have to wonder how much editing was done to both the match and the crowd's reaction.
- Alexander suplexing Gulak from inside the ring to the floor while holding on to him was one of the most impressive things this writer has seen in a long time. Both Superstars had to perform it perfectly for the move to work.
- Gulak ignored his own hatred of high-flying offense to hit a clothesline from the top rope.
Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick accompanied Gulak to the ring for his match against Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship. The crowd was hot before they even locked up.
Despite the poor attempt by management to integrate the 205 Live roster with Raw and SmackDown, most of the WWE Universe still appreciate everything these talented performers do on a weekly basis.
Gulak's cronies were booted from ringside after the official caught Kendrick tripping Alexander. It allowed the competitors in the ring to focus on their performance without any additional moving parts.
Gulak targeted specific body parts to soften up the champion for one of his signature submissions, but Alexander kept finding ways to keep himself in the fight.
Both of these guys proved how good they are on many recent occasions, and this matchup was no different. This could have been on a pay-per-view and held its own against any other contest.
After breaking out of several Gulocks, Alexander hit the Lumbar Check to pick up the victory and retain his title. Buddy Murphy was shown watching from backstage since he will take on the champion Oct. 6 at Super Show-Down for the belt.
Grade: A
