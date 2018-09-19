WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 19

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has opted to move 205 Live to Wednesdays while it airs the Mixed Match Challenge in the post-SmackDown time slot on Facebook Watch, so anyone wondering why the show did not air Tuesday can rest easy.

This means Wednesday now has a three-hour block featuring 205 Live, NXT and the ongoing Mae Young Classic tournament.

This week's show featured a championship rematch when Cedric Alexander defended the cruiserweight title against Drew Gulak.

We also saw Lucha House Party's Lince Dorado take on TJP in the opening contest. Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.