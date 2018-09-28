The 10 Highest-Paid College Football Head Coaches

0 of 10

Sam Craft/Associated Press

College football coaches are often the highest-paid person at a United States institution of higher learning. We can debate the merits all day, but the simple fact is they are well-compensated.

Given the tens of millions in revenue top football programs bring in, though, there is an obvious reason for these lofty salaries.

Alabama's Nick Saban, as the most accomplished coach of this era, deservingly earns the largest paycheck. Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State's Jim Harbaugh are near the top too.

While USA Today annually compiles a handy list, it's currently composed of 2017 data. 2018 salaries are highlighted when available.

Note: Private institutions are not required to release compensation numbers, so most recent available data is used.