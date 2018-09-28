The 10 Highest-Paid College Football Head CoachesSeptember 28, 2018
The 10 Highest-Paid College Football Head Coaches
College football coaches are often the highest-paid person at a United States institution of higher learning. We can debate the merits all day, but the simple fact is they are well-compensated.
Given the tens of millions in revenue top football programs bring in, though, there is an obvious reason for these lofty salaries.
Alabama's Nick Saban, as the most accomplished coach of this era, deservingly earns the largest paycheck. Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State's Jim Harbaugh are near the top too.
While USA Today annually compiles a handy list, it's currently composed of 2017 data. 2018 salaries are highlighted when available.
Note: Private institutions are not required to release compensation numbers, so most recent available data is used.
10. Gary Patterson, TCU
Salary: $5.1 million
As a private institution, TCU is not obligated to release information regarding Gary Patterson's salary.
But in 2017, Carlos Mendez of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported tax returns showed $5.1 million as Patterson's total compensation. The longtime coach has since signed an extension, though it's unclear whether that included a raise.
Since TCU has celebrated an outright or shared conference title in Conference USA, the Mountain West and the Big 12 under Patterson, his price tag is completely earned.
9. Tom Herman, Texas
Salary: $5.5 million
Tom Herman made a name for himself as Ohio State's offensive coordinator and had two successful years at Houston during his first head-coaching opportunity. Texas ponied up to steal him.
According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, Herman received a first-year salary of $5.25 million and was due a quarter-million raise each following season. That makes his base pay $5.5 million in 2018.
Whenever the Longhorns lose, their passionate fanbase will be noisy. But with all Texas has invested in Herman, he'll receive a fair bit of patience until 2019.
8. David Shaw, Stanford
Salary: $5.7 million
Similar to TCU, Stanford is not required to release financial data. However, tax returns revealed David Shaw's salary in 2015.
During that fiscal year, per the Stanford Daily, his total compensation was a little south of $5.7 million. It's an understandable assumption to say that number isn't getting much lower, given the team's continued success on the field.
Shaw, who has coached the most games in program history, is likely the highest-paid coach in the Pac-12.
7. Dan Mullen, Florida
Salary: $6.1 million
Once an offensive coordinator at the school, Dan Mullen is now the head coach at Florida and pulling in mid-seven figures.
Thomas Goldkamp of 247Sports shared the details of the former Mississippi State boss' new contract. Mullen's six-year deal includes annual compensation of $6.1 million—with a bonus package nearing $1 million perhaps attainable in the future.
In the meantime, Mullen will be well-paid as he attempts to reinvigorate a frustrated program.
6. Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Salary: $6.2 million
Dabo Swinney has built a powerhouse at Clemson, appearing in the College Football Playoff three straight years. The program celebrated ACC titles in each of those campaigns too.
According to Manie Robinson of the Greenville News, he's due $6.2 million during a 2018 season in which the Tigers have similarly high expectations as the ACC favorite.
Not bad for someone whose initial contract to become the head coach at Clemson paid a mere $800,000.
5. Gus Malzahn, Auburn
Salary: $6.7 million
Gus Malzahn led Auburn to a pair of victories over No. 1-ranked teams in 2017, and the school rewarded him during the offseason.
According to James Crepea of AL.com, Malzahn agreed to a seven-year contract worth $49 million. In the first season of this new agreement, he's slated to earn $6.7 million―effectively a $2 million raise.
Keeping up with Alabama in the SEC West is a major challenge, but Auburn believes it has found the right coach. And the administration isn't about to let Malzahn slip away.
T-3. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
Salary: $7.5 million
When the longtime Florida State coach bolted for Texas A&M, he signed a potentially precedent-setting deal that lacks a buyout.
According to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, Jimbo Fisher is receiving $7.5 million annually on a near-guaranteed $75 million contract. For good measure, his bonus for winning a national championship would be $1 million.
No matter how Fisher's tenure ultimately ends on the field, he'll leave Texas A&M a very, very wealthy man.
T-3. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
Salary: $7.5 million
Jim Harbaugh returned to his alma mater in 2015 and immediately helped Michigan pull off an unexpected 10-win season. The next year, the Wolverines still hit double-digit victories despite a string of bad luck down the stretch.
Though things haven't been so wonderful lately, the university is locked into a hefty price tag for Harbaugh. Berkowitz notes the former San Francisco 49ers coach is due $7.5 million in 2018.
Harbaugh isn't quite on the hot seat, but a few more losses against ranked opponents and/or rivals won't do anything to silence the discontented rumblings around the program.
2. Urban Meyer, Ohio State
Salary: $7.6 million
Ohio State fell narrowly short of a College Football Playoff appearance in 2017, but another Big Ten title led to a raise for Urban Meyer.
During the offseason, Berkowitz reported Meyer received a two-year extension and was scheduled to earn $7.6 million. His six-week suspension stemming from mishandling domestic violence allegations against former assistant Zach Smith cost Meyer approximately $570,000, per Marcus Hartman of the Dayton Daily News.
But with a .905 winning percentage in six-plus years at the school, it's easy to understand why Ohio State handed out that raise.
1. Nick Saban, Alabama
Salary: $8.3 million
From 2008 to 2017, Alabama posted a 125-14 record with six SEC West crowns, five conference titles and five national championships.
Nick Saban is pretty valuable, no?
During the offseason, the school announced his contract had been reworked to increase his base salary to $7.5 million. Additionally, he received an $800,000 championship incentive bonus.
That $8.3 million total assured Saban would enter the 2018 campaign as the highest-paid college football coach in the country.