Demetreius Mayes Jr. Arrested for Sexual Battery to Physically Helpless Person

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 26: The UCF Knights logo as seen during the game against the Connecticut Huskies at Bright House Networks Stadium on October 26, 2013 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Central Florida linebacker Demetreius Mayes Jr. was arrested by school police on Tuesday. 

Per arrest records (via ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura), Mayes was charged with sexual battery to a physically helpless person stemming from a "suspicious incident" at a UCF housing complex on Saturday. 

"From what we know so far on this matter I'm upset and disappointed," UCF head coach Josh Heupel said in a statement. "This has no place in our program. We are focused on ensuring that we provide compassion and support for everyone outside our program that has been affected by this."

Heupel also announced Mayes has been suspended from all football-related activities. 

The woman told detectives on Monday that she remembered "arriving at the housing complex and going upstairs but did not recall what happened until she woke up naked as Mayes sexually penetrated her."

She also said Mayes tried to block the door after she stood up before two other men inside the room walked her to the lobby in the building. 

Per the arrest affidavit, Mayes told detectives the sex was consensual and he stopped after she said, "I can't do this."

Mayes is a true freshman at Central Florida.

 

