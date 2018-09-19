WWE 2K19: Ricochet, Lashley, War Raiders, EC3 and More DLC Details Revealed

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 19: Bobby Lashley attends WWE Live AccorHotels Arena Popb Paris Bercy on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

The latest details for WWE 2K19 were unveiled on Wednesday, and there is plenty for fans to be excited about.

Visual Concepts president Greg Thomas issued a statement on WWE 2K's official website to detail some of the features: 

"WWE 2K19’s downloadable content will offer many popular playable WWE, NXT and 205 Live Superstars, as well as our largest offering of new moves to date. This content is a must-have and great value for any WWE 2K fan, and it serves as a solid complement to this year’s extensive roster, feature set offerings and overall gameplay experience."

Perhaps the most notable features come in the form of the Rising Stars Pack and the Titans Pack. The Rising Stars Pack features Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Lacey Evans, Lio Rush, Maria Kanellis, Mike Kanellis and Ricochet as playable characters, while Bobby Lashley, EC3 and War Raiders are available in the Titans Pack.

Those inclusions were a dream come true for the wrestlers:

The packs can be purchased for $9.99 each.

Not only that, but there are in-game moves available for purchase, while MyPlayer KickStart allows players to boost attributes of their created Superstars

WWE 2K19's official release is set for Oct. 9.

