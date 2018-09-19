Daniel Sturridge Is 'World Class' and '£50M Player,' Says Stephen Warnock

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has hailed Daniel Sturridge for his performance against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, stating the forward is a potentially "world-class striker" and worth £50 million.

Warnock made the comments to the BBC (h/t Express, via Sam Carroll of the Liverpool Echo):

"Having that desire is the big thing that Sturridge demonstrated, long before he scored the opening goal at Anfield on Tuesday.

"In pre-season, when Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wanted to see him fit and hungry, his attitude was exactly right.

"I watched him a lot and his performances were impressive, too.

"That is why Klopp handed him his first start in a Reds shirt since November 2017 because, when you get Daniel fit and firing, you cannot ignore him.

"We are talking about having a £50 million player at your disposal because he is potentially a world-class striker."

