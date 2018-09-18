Knicks Trade Rumors: Courtney Lee Hopes to Be Dealt to Playoff Contender

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

New York Knicks shooting guard Courtney Lee is reportedly eyeing a move to a contender with the start of the 2018-19 NBA regular season one month away.

According to the New York Post's Marc Berman, "Lee's preference is to be dealt to a playoff team or a contender." Berman added there is mutual interest in facilitating a move because "the Knicks want to ship Lee to open up more cap space for 2019."

Lee—who signed a four-year, $48 million deal in 2016—is owed $12.3 million this season and $12.8 million in the final year of his contract.

The 32-year-old has started 143 of the 153 games he's appeared in since arriving in New York, but those days appear to be over with the Knicks prioritizing playing time for younger contributors.

According to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy, "it looks like" Lee, who is 6'5", will be relegated to the bench after new head coach David Fizdale indicated he is too small to start next to fellow swingman Tim Hardaway Jr.

Last season, Lee averaged 12.0 points and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and a team-best 40.6 percent from three-point range.