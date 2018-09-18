Russell Wilson 'Over-Trying' Amid Seahawks 0-2 Start, Pete Carroll Says

David Banks/Associated Press

Quarterback Russell Wilson figures to be a rare bright spot in what is shaping up to be a disappointing 2018 campaign for the Seattle Seahawks, but head coach Pete Carroll said the signal-caller was "over-trying" in the team's first two losses.

Per Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times, in an appearance on the Brock and Salk Show on ESPN 710 on Tuesday Carroll said, "I'm finding Russ over-trying a little bit. He's pressing in difficult situations to try and see if he can come up with a way to make something happen instead of just getting rid of the football."

Wilson has been up and down through the first two games. He threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening loss to the Denver Broncos, but he also had two interceptions. He then threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears but threw a back-breaking pick-six to Prince Amukamara in the fourth quarter to stretch the deficit from one score to two.

To be fair to Wilson, he hasn't received much help.

Primary wide receiver Doug Baldwin missed the Chicago loss with a knee injury, and no running back has tallied more than 51 yards in a single game through the opening two contests.

More worrisome is a disastrous offensive line that was exposed against a stout Bears defensive front featuring Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks, among others. Wilson fumbled twice while being sacked, although Seattle recovered one, and found himself running around inside and outside the pocket throughout the game attempting to avoid pressure.

Football Outsiders ranks the Seahawks' offensive line as the worst pass-blocking unit and 28th-best run-blocking unit in the league through two weeks. Vorel noted the 12 sacks the unit allowed through two games are worst in the NFL, with six coming against each opponent.

Wilson may be "over-trying" just because he has to overcompensate for the lackluster production around him.

Seattle has enjoyed a winning record in all six seasons with Wilson as the primary quarterback, but that streak is in serious jeopardy after a lackluster start.