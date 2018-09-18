Brett Brown: Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz Working on Long-Distance Shooting

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers fans can expect Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz to extend their range in 2018-19, based on comments from head coach Brett Brown.

According to Dan Gelston of the Associated Press, Brown told reporters Tuesday that Fultz has taken about 150,000 shots this offseason while working with shooting coach Drew Hanlen. Simmons, meanwhile, focused on fine-tuning his long-range jumper along with spotting up at the elbow.

Brown's assessment of Fultz is particularly encouraging:

"When I see him now come back into our gym, you look at his swagger, his cocky side, his mojo, he's seeking shots. He really is not bashful. When I look at the actual form, there are times, from a posture standpoint, he's a little bit backward. When you look at him rising up, or getting the ball in his shot pocket, sometimes his head will go back and he'll play more in a fade-type fundamental that we want to try and correct."

Fultz is coming off a rookie season in which nothing went right. He appeared in just 14 games as he battled both shoulder issues and the yips. The 20-year-old was unrecognizable from the player who averaged 23.2 points as a freshman at Washington.

Simmons was the Rookie of the Year after he missed his entire first season due to injury. Although Fultz's problems are far different—thus harder to solve and understand the long-term implications—it's not inconceivable he could take a big leap in his second year.

For Simmons, his lack of range was something the Sixers knew when they selected him first overall in 2016 after he attempted just three three-pointers as a freshman at LSU. The 22-year-old was 0-of-11 from beyond the arc in 2017-18.

Simmons is an All-Star in the making regardless of whether he ever becomes a consistent threat from deep. He averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.7 steals. Should he actually add a three-point shot to his offensive arsenal, Simmons will be nearly unstoppable.

The Sixers have a bright future despite their somewhat underwhelming second-round playoff exit a season ago. For Philadelphia to truly become a title contender, one of Simmons or Fultz will likely need to reach his offensive ceiling and become a dynamic scorer alongside Joel Embiid.