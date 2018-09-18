Antonio Brown Trade Odds: Browns and Cardinals Favorites to Land Steelers WR

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are almost certainly not going to trade Antonio Brown.

If they do, though, the oddsmakers think he'll either land with the Cleveland Browns or Arizona Cardinals.

Bookmaker.eu has the Browns and Cardinals listed at +1000 odds (bet $100 to win $1000) to have Brown after the NFL trade deadline.

Speculation about Brown's future with the Steelers reached a fever pitch over the weekend following a sideline confrontation with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. He then tweeted "trade me" in response to criticism from a former team employee.

"The tweet yesterday was not in reference to anything other than Antonio responding to a person he knows. It was not directed towards a trade or wanting to be [traded]. Any idea he was asking for a trade is not accurate," Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Antonio had a personal matter," Rosenhaus continued. "I talked to the team about it. His issue was unrelated to the tweet or his relationship with the team. Third, AB has an incredible drive to win. He just wants to win. That's all that that is.

"That's not anything more than him encouraging his coaches and teammates to win," Rosenhaus added. "And that's what his entire focus is on. Any notion, any speculation otherwise, can be put to bed. This is a non-story that has been blown out of proportion. We can end this right here and now."

Brown had an unexcused absence from practice Monday. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed he planned to speak with Brown about his social media use.

"I'll address that and address that very directly with him," Tomlin said. "But I'll leave that between he and I."

The Steelers aren't trading the best receiver in football, regardless of how frustrated he is with the offense at the moment. First of all, the Steelers view themselves as a Super Bowl contender. Moving Brown midseason would end those chances during a time when they're already dealing with the absence of Le'Veon Bell, who will almost certainly leave the franchise this offseason.

Second of all, the structure of Brown's contract would make it a financial nightmare to trade him. The Steelers would see a dead cap charge of $21.1 million for 2019, per Spotrac.