Bryce Love to Play vs. Oregon After Missing Week 3 with Injury

Stanford running back Bryce Love will return to the field for the team's Week 4 game against Oregon, according to the school's director of athletic communications Alan George.

Love missed last Saturday's game against UC Davis with an undisclosed injury, although the team was able to survive with a 30-10 victory.

"The game against USC was a physical game and (Love) took a lot of shots," head coach David Shaw said of the team's Week 2 game, per Joel Anderson of ESPN. "It was good to get him a chance to recover."

The star runner has gotten off to a relatively slow start to the season considering his outstanding production in 2017. Love finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting last season while totaling 2,118 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

He has just 165 rushing yards through two games this year, averaging 4.1 yards per carry after averaging 8.1 a year ago.

The Cardinal will hope this extra time off will help him make a bigger impact Saturday against Oregon, an opponent that could produce the toughest test of the season for the No. 7 team in the country. The Ducks are off to a 3-0 start and have moved into the Top 25, which means beating them on the road will require a big-time performance from Love and the rest of the Stanford offense.