Celtics Guard Jabari Bird Pursued Treatment Before Domestic Violence Arrest

Angela Rowlings/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird had been undergoing treatment for emotional issues at the time of his Sept. 7 arrest for allegedly abusing his girlfriend.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reported those close to Bird and the Celtics knew he was dealing with emotional distress.

A source told the Herald that Bird was having "panic attacks and things like that. It wasn't a long-term thing, but everyone knew. The Celtics knew there was something going on and he was being treated."

