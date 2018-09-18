Celtics Guard Jabari Bird Pursued Treatment Before Domestic Violence Arrest

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird appears for his arraignment on domestic violence charges at Brighton Municipal Court, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 in Boston. Prosecutors say Bird choked his girlfriend multiple times, kicked her and prevented her from leaving his apartment for hours last week before he collapsed in distress.(Angela Rowlings /The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Angela Rowlings/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird had been undergoing treatment for emotional issues at the time of his Sept. 7 arrest for allegedly abusing his girlfriend. 

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reported those close to Bird and the Celtics knew he was dealing with emotional distress.

A source told the Herald that Bird was having "panic attacks and things like that. It wasn't a long-term thing, but everyone knew. The Celtics knew there was something going on and he was being treated."

    

