NBA Rumors: 76ers' Zhaire Smith to Return from Foot Injury Around Christmas

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Zhaire Smith is expected to make his NBA debut around Christmas, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 16th overall pick had surgery Aug. 9 to repair an acute Jones fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. He suffered the injury a few days prior at a development camp in Las Vegas.

Pompey notes the typical recovery time for a Jones fracture is six to eight weeks.

Smith grabbed NBA scouts' attention by averaging 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds during his first and only season at Texas Tech. Ultimately, that performance did not prove to be enough to make him a lottery pick in June, though.

The Sixers are fortunate enough to be in a position to allow Smith as much time as he needs to recover. Last season, they snapped a five-year playoff drought by winning 52 games. As long as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are healthy, they figure to return to the postseason.

Without Smith, Robert Covington will handle the majority of the minutes at small forward. Meanwhile, J.J. Redick and T.J. McConnell will share time at the 2-spot.

Smith is just the latest Philadelphia rookie to suffer tough luck in terms of injury. Nerlens Noel missed his entire rookie year in 2013-14 due to a torn ACL, while Embiid missed his first two years due to a foot injury. A meniscus injury cost Jahlil Okafor 29 games in 2015-16. Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, was sidelined his entire first year in the league, and Markelle Fultz played in just 14 games last season due to a shoulder injury.

The Sixers acquired Smith from the Phoenix Suns on draft night in exchange for Mikal Bridges (No. 10 overall pick) and an unprotected 2021 first-round pick.